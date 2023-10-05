Libya: Parliament Refers Newly Approved Election Laws

The High Council of State said that it only approves the 6+6 committee outcomes produced during talks held in June in Morocco, as those outcomes are "unanimous and binding to both councils."

On Wednesday, the speaker of the Libyan parliament declared that Libya's recently approved electoral laws for the presidency and national assembly had been referred to the High National Electoral Commission.

According to a statement on its official website, the laws were issued on Wednesday officially by Libyan parliament, the House of Representatives, based on the 13th Constitutional Amendment and the outcomes of the 6+6 committee.

The parliament unanimously approved the laws during a formal session on Monday. However, the Tripoli-based High Council of State rejected the new laws and decided to cancel its 6+6 representation on Wednesday.

Official data shows that the 6+6 committee is a joint legislative committee composed of six members from the High Council of State and six members from the parliament, aiming at legislating for the upcoming elections.

#Libya, Now that the Libyan parliament (HoR) has unanimously approved the elections laws produced by the 6+6 committee representing both HoR and HSC. Per the 13th amendment to the constitutional declaration (Libyan constitution). The final outcome of the 6+6 is FINAL and binding… — Fadel M. Lamen (@Fadellamen) October 4, 2023

The High Council of State said that it only approves the 6+6 committee outcomes produced during talks held in June in Morocco, as those outcomes are "unanimous and binding to both councils."

Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 as previously scheduled due to disagreements over election laws among Libyan parties.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid escalating violence and political division.