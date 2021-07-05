Chile: Constituents Seek Amnesty's Plea for Political Prisoners

According to the Institute of Human Rights of Chile (INDH), there are at least 2,500 in jail, arrested during the social outbreak between October 2009 and March 2020.

Chile's Constituent Assembly debated on Monday an amnesty bill for political prisoners arrested during the 2019 social unrest, a critical move defended by several constituents, including Chile's Communist Party members.

The Constituent Assembly president-elect and Mapuche professor Elisa Loncon remarked on Sunday that "with jailed youth, with jailed Mapuche, you cannot live democracy," as she confirmed it is one of the main issues the constituents have to discuss.

DENUNCIA La constituyente mapuche, Natividad Llanquileo, explica su polémico voto en blanco para presidencia de Convención y advierte sobre “cocina política” en el órgano q redactará la Constitución. Llama al pueblo a seguir alerta para erradicar viejas prácticas de la política pic.twitter.com/sUMhbh1DCb — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) July 5, 2021

"COMPLAINT The Mapuche constituent, Natividad Llanquileo, explains her controversial blank vote for the presidency of the Convention and warns about "political cuisine" in the body that will draft the Constitution. Call on the people to remain vigilant to eradicate old practices of politics."

Further, the lawyer and assembly's vice-president Jaime Bassa explained that he "could not decree the freedom of the prisoners of the revolt, but I can ask for it, I can send a communication to Congress to speed up the processing of the bill," remarking that they will press "in all spaces necessary, political and institutional so that those deprived of liberty recover it."

However, the right-wing constituents have opposed the demand for amnesty, arguing that there are no political prisoners and the judicial powers are already ruling over those imprisoned after October 18, 2019.

