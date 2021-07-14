Chile: Please Vote to Bury Neoliberalism

Via Alborada

Chile, birthplace of neoliberalism, has a chance to be the burial ground of neoliberalism. It was in Chile, after the horrendous coup that overthrew the Popular Unity government of Salvador Allende in 1973, that the ‘Chicago Boys’ brought their cruel policies of austerity for the many and fabulous riches for the few. A military dictatorship enforced the dictatorship of money upon a people who had begun to chart – under the Popular Unity government – a humane way forward. Chile has not yet been able to fully overcome that legacy of neoliberalism, first pushed by General Augusto Pinochet and then by a set of governments without the will to chart a new way.

Daniel Jadue, the mayor of Recoleta, says that if he becomes the President of Chile in November, he will bury neoliberalism. Jadue has already moved such an agenda in Recoleta; now, send him to La Moneda to finish the job. When Chile dreams of a future, the rest of us will have hope.