Hezbollah Official Killed in Lebanon-Israel Border Clashes

The Lebanese-Israeli border has witnessed increased tension amid the war being waged by Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian population in Gaza and the West Bank.

According to local media, seven Hezbollah fighters, including Hezbollah official Hussein Yazbek, were killed Wednesday night in confrontations on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

The local Al-Jadeed television channel reported that Yazbek and his three bodyguards were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the southern town of Naqoura.

Meanwhile, the National News Agency reported the death of three other Hezbollah fighters in an airstrike on a house in the southern town of Markaba.

Hezbollah confirmed earlier in the day the death of two of its fighters in Israeli airstrikes and heavy artillery shelling in several villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

On that occasion, the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into Israel in support of Hamas attacks against Israel the previous day.

Israel responded by firing heavy artillery into southeastern Lebanon. According to Lebanese security sources, 201 people were killed on the Lebanese side in the clashes, including 146 Hezbollah members and 35 civilians.