Lebanon Seeks Energy Wealth Amid Maritime Disputes With Israel

On June 5, Israel sent an Energean Power ship to the Karish gas field, which Israel claims is within its economic zone but Lebanon says in disputed waters.

On Monday, President Michel Aoun said that Lebanon will not give up on its right to its oil and gas wealth, expressing readiness to return to negotiation over border demarcation with Israel.

"It is out of the question for Lebanon to give up on its right to its gas and oil wealth. But We will emphasize during our talks with U.S. Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein Lebanon's willingness to resume indirect negotiations with Israel," Aoun said during a meeting with Lebanon's independent lawmakers who urged the president to protect Lebanon's oil and gas wealth.

The president also affirmed Lebanon's rejection of Israeli threats, pointing out that Israel has violated international laws and resolutions by sending a ship to a disputed area with Lebanon.

The move prompted Lebanon to invite Hochstein, who will arrive in Lebanon later on Monday, to discuss the potential of resuming indirect border demarcation talks with Israel.

Israel has long claimed the Karish North field as its own property, but Lebanon expanded its claim in territorial waters, which would include at least part of the oil field.

This has resulted in the halting of indirect negotiations for the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two countries.