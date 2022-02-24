Lebanon: Hypocrisy in US Politicies Against Russia

Hundreds of activists in this country rejected this double standard stance, to which several Western governments joined.

Lebanese activists have called out the double standard of the U.S. government's politics against Russia after the recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and the Lugansk Republics.

For them, this is a total hypocrisy to threaten Russia for recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, and on the other hand, to accept Israel’s attempts to annex the Golan Heights in Syria and the total occupation of the West Bank in Palestine.

They also condemned the West that avoids mentioning the cases of human rights violations, assassinations and illegal detentions by Israeli forces in occupied Palestinian territory, included holy religious sites in Jerusalem

Productive call with @JosepBorrellF today. The United States and EU stand together in strongly condemning Russia's flagrant violation of international law in Ukraine. We are united -- Russia will pay an even higher price for any further invasion of Ukraine. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 23, 2022

After the Russian decision of recognizing the sovereignty of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk a wave of criticism from Western countries started to flow, including those coming from the UK.