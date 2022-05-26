Lebanon to Vote on Parliament’s President Next Tuesday

Lawmakers will elect the President and the vice president of the Parliament in Lebanon next Tuesday.

Lebanon's government has scheduled the elections for voting for the president and the vice president of the Parliament next Tuesday, May 31, at 11:00 local time.

According to reports, the elections will be held in Nejmeh Square, the seat of the unicameral body in the center of Beirut, the Capital city of Lebanon. The leading candidate for the presidency of the Parliament is Nabih Berri.

The 84-year-old Berri, who leads the Amal Movement, together with Hezbollah(Party of God) and its allies, would be in office for the seventh time if he wins this round. They obtained 31 seats during the elections celebrated last May 15 to ratify the Shiite dominion in the nation. The constitution establishes that the quorum required for being elected president is relative to 65 deputies, winning if he obtains a relative majority.

The Naharnet site has revealed that the candidates for the vice presidency are: Elias Bou Saab (Free Patriotic Movement), Ghassan Hasbani (Lebanese Forces), and Melhem Khalaf (October 17 Bloc), Sajih Atiyeh (Akkar), and Ghassan Skaff (Bekaa).

Following #Lebanon's parliamentary elex on May 15, the oldest MP, outgoing Parliament speaker Nabih Berri, called today for a session on Tuesday at 11am to elect a new speaker + deputy + office.



Re-upping my article explaining why this is important⤵️https://t.co/9GVdL9agaH — Sunniva Rose (@Sunniva_Rose) May 26, 2022

Lats May 15, 41 percent of about four million Lebanese enlisted in the electoral roll exercised their constitutional right in light of the possibility of the appearance of a government capable of promoting the nation's recovery.