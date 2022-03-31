Venezuela To Expand Trade With Indonesia and Lebanon

On Thursday, Vice Minister of Industrial Development Cesar Basanta reported that Venezuela evaluated different areas of cooperation and industry with Indonesia and Lebanon, with the aim of finalizing a list of products with potential for export and trade.

During a meeting with the person in charge of Indonesian Commercial Affairs Aris Munandar Kusumah, the Bolivarian diplomat presented the characteristics of different sectors of the Venezuelan industry and agreed on technical tables to establish a "concrete agenda" of work.

For his part, the Indonesian official provided information about potential products that Indonesia could export to Venezuela, "a procedure that will be consolidated in the coming technical roundtables that seek to satisfy the needs of both nations."

Basanta also met with the Lebanese ambassador to Venezuela, Elias Lebbos, with whom he agreed that he would send him the portfolio of companies from the Caribbean country, after reviewing the commercial proposals of Venezuelan entrepreneurs "that allow investment in national territory in a safe way."

Expandimos la organización operativa con el viceministro de Desarrollo Industrial Cesar Basanta en avances sobre el proyecto de Integración del Tren Nacional y planificación estructural de ámbito industrial y desarrollo científico tecnológico.@PresidencialVE pic.twitter.com/IZG3uvWMFi — FERROVEN (@ferrovenvzla) March 22, 2022

The tweet reads, "Along with Industrial Development Deputy Minister Cesar Basanta, we expanded the operations of the national train integration project and the planning for industrial and scientific-technological development."

The Lebanese diplomat presented the portfolio of articles that his country considers it can export to Venezuela, among which are food and pharmaceutical products.

In both meetings, Basanta presented investment opportunities in Venezuela in activities related to forestry production, textiles, plastics, glass, and metalworking.

The meetings, both with the Indonesian official and with the Lebanese ambassador, concluded with the agreement to continue working "hand in hand" to promote possible investments "that are favorable to the interests of the Caribbean nation and that make it possible to strengthen the cost structures of affiliated companies.