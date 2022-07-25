Lebanon: Hezbollah To Respond to Israeli Aggressions

The leader of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance Movement (Hezbollah), Seyed Hasan Nasrallah, promises to give a reciprocal response to any Israeli aggression.

"The enemy knows that any action against Lebanon will be answered in a reciprocal manner," highlighted Hezbollah's secretary general during an interview Monday.

Regarding the development of the Resistance's military capabilities in recent years, Nasrallah revealed that Hezbollah possesses reconnaissance drones, which carry out routine flights and go to Israeli-occupied territories and return dozens of times without any problem.

He has further specified that should a war with Israel occur, the Lebanese must be confident that Hezbollah has sufficient defensive and offensive capabilities to achieve the required deterrence and impose Lebanon's will on the enemy.

"There is no Israeli target on sea or land that the Resistance's precision missiles cannot hit," he has assured. The head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, Seyed Hashem Safi al-Din, warns the Israeli occupation regime that it is close to being ultimately defeated.

The top Hezbollah official also commented that U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to the West Asian region in search of oil and gas; however, he said not even additional oil pumping by Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will solve Europe's energy shortage.