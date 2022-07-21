Lebanon's Water Crisis Threatens Lives of Millions

"Access to water is not only a basic need, it is a fundamental right. Having sufficient, affordable and safe water saves lives and keeps children healthy," UNICEF said.

Although Lebanon has managed to stave off a total collapse of its water infrastructure, the water supply systems remain fragile and threaten the health of millions of people, according to a report by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

"While a total collapse of public water supply networks has so far been averted, the crisis has not been resolved and millions of people are affected by the limited availability of clean and safe water. Addressing the issue is of utmost importance for the health of children and families in Lebanon," said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF representative in Lebanon.

According to UNICEF, Lebanon's water shortage was largely a result of the power crisis, as electricity shortages make it impossible to pump sufficient water. The spiraling inflation also makes water providers unable to afford components, repairs and diesel.

Since the beginning of the crisis, water supplies from the four water establishments in the country have decreased dramatically, often falling short of the minimum acceptable quota of 35 liters per capita per day, the report said.

UNICEF noted that many households rely on costly water trucking and private providers with no quality guarantees while for drinking water most Lebanese households choose bottled water over quality concerns.

Inadequate supplies of safe water pose a huge risk to children, who are particularly vulnerable to water and sanitation-related diseases, one of the leading causes of death for children under the age of five. "Access to water is not only a basic need, it is a fundamental right. Having sufficient, affordable and safe water saves lives and keeps children healthy," said Beigbeder.

Measures should be taken immediately to solve the power crisis and support services, while significant investments are urgently needed so the public supply networks can return to viable operations. UNICEF needs US$75 million a year to keep critical systems operational and the water flowing to over four million people across the country.