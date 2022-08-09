Lebanese Buyer Rejects Ukrainian Grain Shipment

A buyer in Lebanon has rejected the first shipment of the Ukrainian port of Ukraine's grain because of a five-month delay in the delivery.

The Ukrainian embassy in Beirut reported that the Sierra Leone-flagged vessel the Razoni carrying about 26,500 tons of corn, is located in the Mediterranean sea.

Reports indicate that the Lebanese government is not directly linked to the Ukrainian shipment, as its delivery was intended to a buyer of the private sector in the country.

Ukraine's embassy said that a new buyer is being located for the Ukrainian grain, whether in or out of the country. Since Sunday, "awaiting orders" was the indication given to the ship from its original destiny, Tripoli.

The Razoni was the first Ukrainian ship carrying corn to leave the port of Odessa via the Black Sea in months. In light of the ongoing armed conflict in the country, regular shipments have been blocked. The parties involved in the conflict blamed each other for the disruptions.

Last July, an agreement was signed in Istanbul between Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye, and the UN for restarting sea exports to relieve the food and fertilizer supply chain's current crisis.