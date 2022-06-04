Le Pen Pelted With Eggs on Parliamentary Elections Campaign

The candidate of the French ultra-right, Marine Le Pen, has been hit by eggs thrown at her while she was walking through the center of a village, Saint-Amand-les-Eaux, in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region, in the constituency in which she is a deputy. For the moment, it is not known who the perpetrators were.

In the images that have surfaced, Le Pen is seen walking through the town of Saint-Amand-les-Eaux. It is at that moment when it is seen how they start throwing eggs at her and how she and her companions protect themselves after receiving the impacts.

She is not the first politician to receive such an attack, Zemmour and Macron have also experienced egg incidents.

After #Zemmour and #Macron's egg incidents, it was Le Pen's turn. Angry locals pelted eggs at #LePen's entourage during her visit to Saint Amand Les Eaux. The far-right politician had to run for shelter quickly.#France pic.twitter.com/Gh9dkWau9J — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) June 4, 2022

According to media such as Le Parisien, what hit Le Pen was the inside of the eggs, so the pain of the attack would be less than what she could have suffered. Her first reaction is to duck, at which point her bodyguards arrive to stand next to her and prevent her from continuing to be the target of the attack.

Le Pen was also the target of several expletives during her visit to Saint-Armand-les-Eaux. According to French media, a shopkeeper in the area went so far as to yell profanities at her. Her party, Rassemblement Nationale, has downplayed the attack and described it as "marginal".

French Parliamentary Elections are due to take place on June 12. Le Pen's presence was motivated by a visit for the elections to be held then. She made a call to the polls in which she is running for re-election precisely for that region.