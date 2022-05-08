Macron Assumes French Presidency for a Second Term in Office

President Emmanuel Macron pledged Saturday to “work tirelessly” in pursuit of a “more independent” and “stronger” France as he took office for a new 5-year term in a sober ceremony at the Elysee Palace.

Macron was inaugurated Saturday for a second five-year term as president of France which, he advanced, will be marked by “a European project of scientific and ecological progress”, in which the first priority will be the conflict in Ukraine.

"The phase that is opening will be that of resolute action for France and for Europe," Macron maintained in a speech of just under ten minutes during the protocol ceremony.

"The French people have not prolonged the mandate that is now ending. It is a new people, different from five years ago, that has entrusted a new president with a new mandate," Macron said.

Emmanuel Macron takes the oath for his second term as France's president, vows to lead with a ‘new’ method in a country where presidents are rarely re-elected https://t.co/fMkyifDdKf — LSTA-Linfer-en (@LSTA_Linfer_en) May 8, 2022

"Where many peoples have given in to withdrawal, to the nationalist temptation, to nostalgia for the past, to the sirens of ideologies that we thought we had left the last century, the French people have opted for a European project of scientific and ecological progress," he said.

Macron hopes to leave as a legacy "a more livable planet" and "a more lively and stronger France", under the premise that the country is called to "inspire the world".