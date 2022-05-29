France: 46 People Arrested After Champions League Final

The arrests were made in the vicinity of the stadium and in two fan zones.

French police arrested 46 people on Saturday night in connection with incidents involving fans who came to watch the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, the winning team, reports BFM TV.

The arrests took place in the vicinity of the Stade de France stadium, in the Liverpool fan zone on the Cours de Vincennes in Paris and in the Real Madrid fan zone in Saint Denis. According to local media, the fans clashed with the police, resulting in several people being injured.

Medical staff treated about a hundred people who were slightly injured and received assistance at the scene.

According to the authorities, the clashes were generated because many fans tried to enter the Stade de France with counterfeit tickets and some even tried to enter by force. During the surveillance work, the agents also arrested a seller of fake tickets for the match and seized 50 tickets.

Police in Paris are saying 46 people were arrested for unlawfully entering the stadium. All those arrested had fake tickets. Supporters were warned to not purchases tickets once in France because of this. As many as 8000 fake tickets were sold. This wasn’t going to end well. — Jimmy Moore (@JimmyMoore12) May 28, 2022

In a statement, french police informed that before the match many fans who did not have tickets or tried to enter with fake ones "disturbed the access to the Stade de France, at the height of the outer security perimeter".