Latin American Women March Against Gender-Based Violence

On Tuesday, Latin American feminist activists and groups organized meetings and demonstrations against gender-based violence and femicides for international women’s day.

Venezuelan citizens will march from Morelos Square to the San Francisco corner in Caracas to highlight the need to approve comprehensive policies that increase attention to women who have suffered domestic violence.

The Minister of Women Diva Guzman organized a debate on Wednesday to analyze the role of female citizens in strengthening the Bolivarian Revolution. She called on the Venezuelan men to participate in these initiatives to show their commitment to gender equality.

In Mexico City, members of feminist organizations circulated a blimp with the banner that read "10 femicides daily, none of them will be forgotten" in referring to the 30,000 Mexican women who have been victims of gender-based violence since 2000.

