Latin America Must Unite To Fight US Interference: Llorenti

The ALBA-TCP Secretary stressed that this year's murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise constituted a harsh setback for regional security and peace

In an interview to TeleSUR on Thursday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) Secretary Sacha Llorenti pointed out that Latin American integration is essential to fight regional issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Only united, we will be able to fight recession, which has increased the capitalist system's social inequalities and the impact of the U.S. unilateral measures on many of our countries,” he stressed.

When analyzing this year's outcome to the region, he considered that Latin America had outstanding achievements, such as the consolidation of consolidation in Bolivia, the electoral victories in Nicaragua, Venezuela, Saint Lucia, and Honduras, and the defeat of the U.S.-backed destabilizing attempts in Cuba.

However, the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise by Colombian mercenaries constituted a harsh setback for regional security. "The threat is still latent since the U.S. keeps on recruiting and training mercenaries to foment destabilizing actions," the ALBA-TCP warned.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce is on an official visit in Cuba ���� after participating in the XX ALBA-TCP Summit. He'll meet with @DiazCanelB and senior leaders, including member of the Political Bureau of the @PartidoPCC and President of the @AsambleaCuba, Esteban Lazo Hernández. pic.twitter.com/ubgAhmZpiE — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) December 15, 2021

At the U.S.-convened Democracy Summit, President Joe Biden said his administration will invest US$4 billion to promote democracy, which for it consists of subverting the constitutional order and promoting division in Latin America. To counteract this situation, ALBA-TCP agreed to create an "Observatory Against Interference," which will track U.S. officials' interventionist statements, smear campaigns on social networks, and NGOs seeking to promote destabilizing attempts in the region. "We should qualify these organizations as governmental because they execute the U.S. foreign policy in our countries to perfection," Llorenti condemned and urged the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to discuss this problem in its summits.