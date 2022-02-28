    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Brazil

Latin America Asks UN Help To Evacuate Its Citizens In Ukraine

  • People flock to the central train station to flee of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.

    People flock to the central train station to flee of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/

Published 28 February 2022
Opinion

"We are sure that the UnN will agree that we must act with the diligence to protect the integrity of our citizens given the armed conflict's seriousness," 18 Latin American nations stated. 

On Monday, 18 Latin American countries wrote a letter to United Nations (UN) Secretary Antonio Guterres to request that his organization help evacuate their citizens in Ukraine, where the Russian army currently conducts a military operation.

RELATED: 

EU to Give Ukraine $500 Million Worth of Weapons

"We are sure that Guterres will agree that our politicians must act with the utmost diligence to protect the integrity of their citizens in Ukraine given the seriousness of the armed conflict," the letter reads.

The document is signed by Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad, and Tobago, Uruguay, and the Dominican Republic.

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) member states' embassies in Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania currently coordinate a consular assistance network to guarantee the security of their citizens in such territories.

"We will move towards the implementation of an evacuation plan when we can establish humanitarian corridors that allow the safe transfer of our citizens,” the Argentine Foreign Affairs Ministry pointed out.

On Saturday, La Fuerza Aérea Brasil (FAB) announced that it has two Embraer KC-390 Millennium military cargo planes ready for possible evacuation of its citizens and other South Americans who are in Ukraine.

"The aircraft is the same model used in other international humanitarian missions, such as the emergency support for the earthquake in Haiti in 2021",  the FAB said but gave no further details on the operation.

Tags

Brazil Ukraine Russia Argentina Evacuation Citizens War

EFE - DW
by teleSUR/ ag-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.