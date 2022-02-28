Latin America Asks UN Help To Evacuate Its Citizens In Ukraine

"We are sure that the UnN will agree that we must act with the diligence to protect the integrity of our citizens given the armed conflict's seriousness," 18 Latin American nations stated.

On Monday, 18 Latin American countries wrote a letter to United Nations (UN) Secretary Antonio Guterres to request that his organization help evacuate their citizens in Ukraine, where the Russian army currently conducts a military operation.

"We are sure that Guterres will agree that our politicians must act with the utmost diligence to protect the integrity of their citizens in Ukraine given the seriousness of the armed conflict," the letter reads.

The document is signed by Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad, and Tobago, Uruguay, and the Dominican Republic.

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) member states' embassies in Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania currently coordinate a consular assistance network to guarantee the security of their citizens in such territories.

