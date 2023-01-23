Latin American Movements Reject US Blockade at CELAC Summit

They also urge LATAM governments to reject all kinds of colonialism and the British presence in the Malvinas Islands.

On Monday, political and social organizations from the countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) carried out activities in favor of regional integration and respect for the sovereignty of the Peoples.

During the morning, the Central of Workers of Argentina (CTA), the Broad Front (FA), the Evita Movement, the Communist Party, La Campora, and other organizations held a joint press conference in Buenos Aires. Then they took part in an act at the Malvinas Museum.

On Thursday, the progressive organizations will deliver a declaration to the presidents who will meet at the 7th CELAC Summit in Buenos Aires, asking them to strengthen integration as an essential condition to achieve independence for Latin American countries.

They also urge governments to seek joint solutions to issues related to the rejection of all kinds of colonialism and the British presence in Argentine territory.

"We reaffirm Argentina's legitimate rights over the Malvinas, Georgias and South Sandwich Islands, as well as over the surrounding maritime spaces," their joint declaration reads.

#CELAC @DiazCanelB "Ya estamos en Argentina, nación a la que nos unen entrañables lazos de amistad, solidaridad y cooperación, que esperamos fortalecer y continuar ampliando" pic.twitter.com/lvuCUjBsAZ — Valentina (@ElifValentina) January 23, 2023

The tweet reads, "Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel: 'We are already in Argentina, a nation to which we are united by close ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation, which we hope to strengthen and continue to expand'."

They rejected the blockade that the U.S has maintained against Cuba for over six decades and demanded respect for the resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that condemn Washington's arbitrary policy.

"We repudiate any blockade against any nation, we demand the end of the ongoing blockades, and the definition of reparation mechanisms for those who suffer them," the progressive organizations pointed out, requesting that Cuba be removed from the list of State sponsors of terrorism.

They also demanded that the CELAC leaders carry out joint actions to demand the dismantling of the U.S. military bases installed in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The joint declaration was also supported by Descamisados, Populismo K, the Network of Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity, the American Association of Jurists, the Juan Peron Organization, Puebla Space, Chile's Association of Fiscal Employees, the Colombian Union of the State Employees and Public Services Workers, the Brazilian Public Servants Confederation, and the Uruguayan Association of Municipal Employees and Workers.