“An Innocent Person Has Been Condemned” - Argentine President

"Today, in Argentina, an innocent person has been convicted," said Argentine President Alberto Fernández on the sentence handed down against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

The sentence of Argentina's Federal Oral Court 2 released on Tuesday in the Vialidad case sentenced Fernández de Kirchner to six years in prison and special disqualification for life from holding public office.

Alberto Fernández said through his official Twitter account that "an innocent person has been convicted. Someone whom the powers tried to stigmatize through the media and persecuted through complacent judges who ride around in private planes and luxury mansions on weekends."

The President said that Fernández de Kirchner is the victim of an absolutely unfair persecution. He asked for support for the Vice President from "all good men and women who love democracy and the rule of law."

It is the first time that a vice-president has been convicted in the exercise of her office. Fernández de Kirchner was convicted for an alleged crime of fraudulent administration to the detriment of the public administration.

Un tribunal federal sospechado de parcialidad, con enorme debilidad probatoria y claro desprecio a las normas que rigen el funcionamiento del Estado, dicta fallo condenatorio a CFK, dirigente popular elegida dos veces presidenta y ahora vicepresidenta de la Nación. — Vilma Ibarra (@VilmaIbarraL) December 6, 2022

A federal court suspected of partiality, with enormous evidentiary weakness and clear disregard for the rules governing the functioning of the State, sentenced CFK, a popular leader elected twice president and now vice-president of the Nation.

"Today, I cannot help but be moved by the conviction of Cristina Fernández. It is the result of a trial in which the minimum forms of due process were not taken care of. In which the principle of not judging the same fact twice was violated," said the Argentine President.

A trial "in which it is not explained how a person who does not have the capacity to dispose and decide in public tenders can fraudulently administer," Fernández went on to say, noting that "the die was cast from the beginning."