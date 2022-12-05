Argentina Recorded Over 12 000 New COVID-19 Cases Last Week

In the past week, 12 609 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Argentina, and 9 deaths, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

In the latest epidemiological report, the Argentine Ministry of Health noted that the number of new cases confirmed in the last week increased by 279.4 percent, while deaths increased slightly by 12 percent.

The Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA), with 6 032 cases in the last week, registered the highest number of new infections, followed by the province of Buenos Aires, with 5 134 cases.

Deaths were reported in Buenos Aires (2), CABA (2), Corrientes (1), Entre Ríos (1), Neuquén (1) and Tierra del Fuego (2) for a total of 9.

Since the beginning of the epidemic outbreak in March 2020, Argentina has registered a total of 9 739 856 confirmed cases with 130 034 deaths, the Health Ministry reported in its latest report of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Situación #COVID19 en Argentina



Confirmados en la semana: 12.609| Total: 9.739.856 casos



Fallecidos en la semana: 9| Total:130.034



Ocupación camas UTI: 247



Porcentaje ocupación total camas UTI adulto:



- Nación: 41%



Reporte completo��https://t.co/be4GiHOwpj — Ministerio de Salud de la Nación (@msalnacion) December 4, 2022

With a two-dose vaccination schedule, official data report 41 054 495 persons with an initiated schedule, while 37 907 910 persons having completed the vaccination schedule.

Argentina has immunized 21.8 million people with a first booster and 6.3 million with a second booster. A third booster has reached 336 209 people.