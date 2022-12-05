Argentine President Calls for Investigation of Lago Escondido

The President instructed to investigate the purpose of the trip, its participants and sources of financing.

On Monday, the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, ordered a criminal investigation into the trip to the Patagonian region of Lago Escondido and the subsequent exchange of chats and audios between a group of judges, prosecutors, former public officials and former agents of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) of the Cambiemos administration.

During a televised address on national television, the President warned about the negative influence exerted by power brokers in the structures of the State, and stressed that his country needs honest officials, free of corruption and honest judges.

"Everything seems to indicate that the deterioration of the institutional quality of some judges, prosecutors, former officials and businessmen has been exposed once again. All of them involved in a perverse game of bribery that seriously affects the proper functioning of the State", stressed Fernandez.

Por vez primera queda expuesto ante nosotros, con enorme contundencia, el modo en que ciertas corporaciones operan sobre funcionarios, jueces y fiscales, procurando favores que buscan ventajas indebidas o simplemente propician la persecución de aquellos que los enfrentan. pic.twitter.com/gCjzrD3z8c — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) December 5, 2022

For the first time, the way in which certain corporations operate on officials, judges and prosecutors is exposed before us, with enormous forcefulness, seeking favors that seek undue advantages or simply encourage the persecution of those who confront them.

The head of state acknowledged that what has transpired is apparently the result of the intrusion in a communication platform such as Telegram; but this does not constitute an obstacle to investigate the purpose of the trip, its participants and sources of financing.

"It hurts democracy to see the anti-republican promiscuity with which some businessmen, some judges, some prosecutors and some officials move. Up to here they have felt unpunished. It is time that they begin to be accountable for their conduct," he said.

In this regard, the President instructed the National Executive Power (PEN) to request the "opening of a summary before the Disciplinary Commission to investigate the conduct of the federal magistrates".

Likewise, he requested the Legislators of the Frente de Todos of the City of Buenos Aires to evaluate the conduct of the officials and to present the impeachment of the same, and the Congress to advance in the pending reforms to the Judicial Power and to fill the position of Attorney General of the Nation.

The fact was disclosed a few days ago by public media, which exposed that the participants allegedly traveled last October by private plane, invited by the multimedia Grupo Clarín, and stayed at the mansion of British businessman Joe Lewis.

After the publication of the incident, the officials created a group in Telegram called Operación Página 12, where they agreed to say that the expenses of the trip had been paid by them.