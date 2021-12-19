Latin America Hails Boric's Victory In Chilean Elections

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez considered that these elections’ outcome reflects the strength of Chilean institutions and the will of its people to move towards a more just society.

On Monday, Latin American Presidents and former Presidents hailed the victory of Social Convergence (SC) party’s candidate Gabriel Boric in the Chilean presidential elections, in which he defeated far-right Republican Party (RP) militant Jose Kast with a ballot difference of 11,72 percent.

"I am happy for the victory of Boric, a progressive politician who will build a better future for his people and our America by fighting inequalities and strengthening unity," Brazil’s former President Lula da Silva stated.

“I greet the people of Salvador Allende and Victor Jara for their resounding victory over fascism. Great Democratic Day! Long live Chile and his new President!” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tweeted.



Besides stressing that Boric’s win was historic, Cuban President Miguel-Diaz Canel expressed his willingness to expand bilateral relations and cooperation agreements between his country and Chile. “Friend Boric, the victory you have achieved is that of the Chilean people, who want to live with freedom, peace, justice, and dignity!” Peruvian President Pedro Castillo stressed and insisted that regional unity is essential to fight inequalities. "I wish Boric and his administration wisdom, prudence, resilience, and strength. To succeed in this mission, it is essential that all Chileans cultivate the spirit of dialogue, collaboration, and peace," Chilean President Sebastian Piñera stated.