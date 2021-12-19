I Won't Disappoint Chilean People: Presidential Candidate Boric

This 35-year-old politician competes against Republican Party (PR) candidate Kast, who promised to oppose abortion and dig a ditch at the border to reduce migrant flows.

After casting his vote in Chile's run-off presidential elections on Sunday, the left-wing Social Convergence (CS) party candidate Gabriel Boric reaffirmed that he will assist the population and defend its rights if elected President.

“I will not lead a government locked in its headquarters but one that has dirty shoes of walking all over Chile to listen to its people,” Boric said and promised to support the new constitution drafting, which seeks to replace the Magna Carta approved during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship (1973-1990).

"We will devote all our efforts to building a more humane, dignified, and egalitarian Chile so that our citizens will never again be deprived of their fundamental rights," the 35-year-old politician stressed.

Voting intention polls showed that Boric is likely to defeat Republican Party (RP) presidential candidate Jose Kast with over 54 percent of the ballots thanks to the CS government proposals, which comprises increasing the State's role in the economy and ending the private pension system.



Chile Presidential Election: Polls have opened overseas, where Chileans are casting their ballots at embassies, consulates, and other voting centers, in countries which include Egypt (top left), Croatia (top right), Norway (bottom left) and Ireland (bottom right) ������️ pic.twitter.com/7jO1K3dw3a — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) December 19, 2021

While Boric promised to respect the elections’ outcome even if it is not in his favor, Kast assured that he will call for it to be defined in an electoral tribunal if the left-wing politician wins with less than a 50,000-vote margin. “This position is unthinkable. Presidential candidates must respect the decisions of their people,” Boric stated, stressing that safeguarding democracy is indispensable for maintaining economic stability and social progress. “We developed a clean and solid political campaign with government proposals that defended our people's rights. Future will tell if we convinced them,” he said and urged all citizens to participate in the elections.