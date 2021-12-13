Chile Election: Boric and Kast Engage in Tense Debate

The candidates for the December 19 ballot in Chile, the far-right José Antonio Kast and the leftist Gabriel Boric, faced each other this Friday in a tense first debate, in which they crossed accusations about their antagonistic government proposals.

The presidential candidate of the leftist bloc Apruebo Dignidad, Gabriel Boric also took a drug test and showed its negative result during the televised debate this Monday, after the questionings of the Republican Party (ultra-right) standard-bearer, José Antonio Kast.

"Here is the drug test performed by the Red de Salud UC hospital, which is negative for cocaine, metabolites, cannabinoids and amphetamines," said the candidate while showing the document.

Boric explained that he decided to undergo the test after a series of interpellations from Kast, who repeatedly urged him to take the test during the presidential campaign period.

"I am not a drug user and I condemn that this suspicion is raised since the ultra-right is characterized by installing doubts and false news," he affirmed.

The leftist standard-bearer explained that after the debate, he would upload the test result to all his social networks and asked Kast and his supporters to "stop lying about it."

In the first round of the November 21 presidential elections, candidate Kast won first place with 27.9 percent of the vote, followed by Boric with 25.8 percent.

Both will face each other in the December 19 runoff and according to the latest polls, Boric will win, but by a narrow difference of five percentage points.