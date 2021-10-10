The Dominican Republic Leads Tourism Recovery in Latin America

Air ticket reservations from October to December 2021 are between 12 percent and 22 percent above those made in the same period in 2019 to this country.

On Sunday, Tourism Minister David Collado announced that the Dominican Republic surpassed pre-pandemic reception levels of tourists in September when 365,544 travelers arrived in his country.

“Tourism industry recovery has generated about US$412 million to our country,” Collado highlighted, adding that the Dominican Republic leads this sector’s re-establishment in Latin America.

According to flight reservation data from ForwardKeys Analytics Company, air ticket reservations from October to December 2021 are between 12 percent and 22 percent above those made in the same period in 2019 to this country. In addition, 1,5 million tourists are expected to arrive by the end of the year.

Dominican tourism’s recovery is mainly due to the easing of travel restrictions in Russia, Spain, Colombia, and the United States, which are their traditional markets. So far this year, this industry has re-established 82 percent of jobs suspended due to the pandemic in the Dominican Republic and the country's hotel business, which Spanish entrepreneurs mainly own.

LGBT+ rights are at risk in the Dominican Republic under a new penal code that makes anti-gay discrimination legal. Now, activists are trying to disrupt tourism to hit politicians in their pockets. pic.twitter.com/0qpZFATIRd — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) October 7, 2021

In September, 54,5 percent of the operating rooms in Dominican hotels were occupied by tourists even though this month is traditionally the worst period of the year for Dominican beaches due to the imminence of hurricanes and tropical storms.

The recovery in the tourism sector has also increased the remittances entering the country since 22 percent of these consignments are "pocket remittances" Dominicans living abroad usually bring on holidays.

Between January and September, Dominicans living abroad sent their country US$7.861 million, which represents a 34,4 percent increase regarding 2020, according to data from this country’s Central Bank.