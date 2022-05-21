    • Live
Labor Leader Albanese Wins Australian Federal Election

  • Anthony Albanese reacts after winning Australia's 2022 federal election in Sydney, Australia, May 21, 2022.

    Anthony Albanese reacts after winning Australia's 2022 federal election in Sydney, Australia, May 21, 2022. | Photo: Xinhua/Bai Xuefei

Published 21 May 2022 (50 minutes ago)
Opinion

Anthony Albanese has claimed victory for his Labor Party after incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat in Australia's 2022 federal election held on Saturday.

The election result would end the Coalition's nearly-nine-year hold on power with Albanese to become Australia's 31st prime minister.
   
Addressing supporters, Albanese pledged to bring Australians together.

"I say to my fellow Australians, thank you for this extraordinary honor. Tonight the Australian people have voted for change," he said.
   
Labor's victory was delivered by large swings in the party's favor and a collapse in support for the Coalition.
   
Conceding defeat, Morrison, who spoke to Albanese earlier to congratulate him on his election victory, took responsibility for the result and announced he would step down as leader of the Liberal Party.
   
"To my colleagues tonight, who have had to deal with very difficult news and who have lost their seats tonight, I, as leader, take responsibility for the wins and the losses," he told supporters.
   
"As a result, I will be handing over the leadership at the next party room meeting to ensure the party can be taken forward under new leadership which is the appropriate thing to do."

