China Slams Australia for Remarks on Solomon Islands

  • Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele (L) & Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R), 2019.

    Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele (L) & Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R), 2019. | Photo: Twitter/ @higherplanessky

Published 11 May 2022
Ambassador Zhao pointed out that the Pacific Island countries are sovereign and independent countries, not a backyard of anyone.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijianon slammed Australia for making irresponsible remarks on the China-Solomon Islands security agreement, urging Australia to cease wantonly criticizing Solomon Islands' independent foreign cooperation and stop exerting pressure and coercion.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who recently met her Solomon Islands counterpart Jeremiah Manele, said that Australia holds concerns about the China-Solomon Islands security agreement, including the lack of transparency.

"Since Australia declares its 'respect for Solomon Islands' sovereign decision-making,' it should act like it said," Zhao said, noting the Pacific Island countries, including the Solomon Islands, are sovereign and independent countries, not a backyard of anyone.

He once again defended the signing of the framework agreement on security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands as a right of two sovereign states.

"It is normal cooperation in law enforcement and security, and consistent with international law and international customary practices," Zhao said, adding the security cooperation between the two countries is open and transparent and does not target any third party.

It proceeds in parallel with the Solomon Islands' existing cooperation with other partners and regional mechanisms and conforms to the common interests of the Solomon Islands and the South Pacific region.

"What we really need to worry about is the fact that Australia, without communication and consultation with the Pacific Island countries, pieces together military blocs and stimulates the arms race together with countries like the U.S. and the U.K., and brings nuclear proliferation risks to the South Pacific region," Zhao said, adding that "it is the deeds of Australia that is neither open nor transparent, which countries in the region are deeply concerned about." 

Xinhua
by teleSUR/ JF
