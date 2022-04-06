    • Live
US, Britain, and Australia to Develop Hypersonic Missiles

    Representation of a hypersonic missile. | Photo: Twitter/ @MIL_STD

Published 6 April 2022 (2 hours 15 minutes ago)
Opinion

On Tuesday, the United States, Britain, and Australia announced that they will cooperate on developing hypersonic missiles.

"We committed today to commence new trilateral cooperation on hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities, as well as to expand information sharing and to deepen cooperation on defense innovation," U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a joint statement.

This cooperation "will add to our existing efforts to deepen cooperation on cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and additional undersea capabilities."

This announcement was made in the context of the AUKUS, a security pact between Australia, the U.K., and the U.S., which was launched in Sep. 2021 as a mechanism to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

When the three nations announced the creation of AUKUS, under which the U.S. and Britain promised to arm Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, France considered it "a stab in the back," because Canberra abruptly abandoned a conventionally powered submarine deal with Paris without prior notice.

In addition, AUKUS also created fears about arms race among great powers that will destabilize the Southeast Asian region. Shortly after the establishment of the alliance, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said it was "deeply concerned about the continuing arms race and power projection in the region."

Around the same time, Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the nuclear-powered submarine project could "provoke other powers to take more aggressive action in this region."

