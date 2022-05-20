Australia and Canada Report First Monkeypox Cases

In recent weeks, cases of monkeypox have been reported in several non-endemic countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Canada, and the United States.

Australia reported the first case of monkeypox in the southeastern state of New South Wales, and Canada confirmed two cases in the eastern province of Quebec.

"NSW [New South Wales] Health has identified a probable case of monkeypox in a recently returned traveler to Europe," the NSW health authority said in a statement.

The statement added that the infection was discovered in a man around 40 years old who was experiencing mild symptoms several days after arriving in Sydney. He went to the doctor with symptoms consistent with monkeypox, and urgent testing revealed a possible case of the disease, with additional confirmatory testing underway. The man is now quarantined at his residence.

Meanwhile, the suspected patient has recently arrived in Canada from the United States. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is conducting an investigation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "investigate potential exposure and contacts of a case of monkeypox recently identified in the U.S."

"Tonight [May 19], the Province of Quebec was notified that two samples received by the NML [National Microbiology Laboratory] have tested positive for monkeypox. These are the first two cases confirmed in Canada," the PHAC said in a statement.

Monkeypox, which is mostly found in West and Central Africa, is a rare virus that is similar to, but milder than, human smallpox. It was discovered in the 1970s in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Cases have increased in West Africa over the last decade.

Fever, headaches, and skin rashes that begin on the face and spread to the rest of the body are among the symptoms. Monkeypox can be contracted through close contact with those infected with the virus.

