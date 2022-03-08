LIVE: Russia Sets 'Silence Regime' for Safe Evacuation

On Monday, Russia and Ukraine failed to achieve major breakthrough during their third round of peace talks in Belarus. A negotiator, however, said the fourth round will take place in "the very near future." Below are the main developments of this conflict as they happen.

Russia declared a "silence regime." The opening of humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians in Ukraine starts 0700 GMT on Tuesday.

"Humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkov and Mariupol are being opened," Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said. On the same day, Ukraine started evacuating residents from the northeastern city of Sumy through a humanitarian corridor as agreed with Russia.

During the third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday, both sides addressed the issue of civilian evacuation, and the Ukrainian side assured Russia that the humanitarian corridors would start working.

"Humanitarians' top priorities are allowing civilians to leave areas under fire in Ukraine and getting desperately needed aid to these areas," UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Monday.

Zelensky criticizes the West for broken promises. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the unfulfilled promises of the West to defend Ukraine from the special military operation.

"We have been listening to promises for thirteen days, thirteen days that they are telling us that there will be help in the sky, that there will be planes, that they will give it to us," Zelenski said in a video message posted on his office's Telegram account.

"The fault lies with the occupiers, but the responsibility for this also falls on those who, somewhere in the West, for thirteen days in some office, have obviously not been able to make a necessary decision," he added.

"Anti-missile defense is vital. It is vital!" said Zelensky, who announced that he would "appeal directly to the citizens of the world if international leaders do not make every effort to stop this war."

Greece prepares a contingency plan for refugees. Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation, Greece has received 5,421 Ukrainian citizens, 722 of whom arrived in the last 24 hours, announced the government spokesman Yannis Ikonomu, who added that his country is preparing the necessary facilities to receive to the refugees.

"There is complete coordination of all the services involved, and all the data on the reception process at each point of entry into the country is constantly being examined," he said, adding that an accelerated identification process will start from April 4, when Ukrainians will be able to receive a special biometric document that will allow their stay for 12 months.

Ikonomu also mentioned that the Health Ministry is preparing a special device for the vaccination of non-immunized refugees, the Education Ministry is organizing school capacities to receive the children of Ukrainian refugees, and the Ministries of Labor, Agriculture, Development, and Tourism are identifying the labor market's needs that could offer employment opportunities for Ukrainian refugees.