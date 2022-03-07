The UK Won’t Ease Entry for Ukrainians

On Monday, UK's Prime Minister refuses to open the door to any Ukrainian without checking them first.

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson rejected on Monday a request to open the doors of the country to Ukrainian refugees leaving their country due to the current crisis who are seeking safety in Britain.

The British Prime Minister refused to expedite entry, saying that the government wants to control who is wishing to cross the border or anyone who claims to be fleeing Ukraine before granting them a visa.

“I think it's sensible given what's going on in Ukraine to make sure that we have some basic ability to check who is coming in,” said Johnson referring to the UK’s slow admittance of Ukrainian refugees.

According to the information released by United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Sonday, it is estimated that 1.5 million Ukrainians have now fled their country since the beginning of the Russian special military operation. Even the big number of Ukrainians running from their country, the UK Home Office disclosed on Monday that it only granted fifty Ukrainians visas last week.

This afternoon I spoke to my Czech counterpart @Vit_Rakusan. We discussed how to help the many Ukrainians fleeing their homeland into the Czech Republic find sanctuary and reunite with family in the UK as quickly as possible through our visa application centre in Prague.



������������ pic.twitter.com/SEDCMnQNqG — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) March 7, 2022

The number of granted visas represents only 1 percent of the 5,535 people who have applied for entry to Britain since the program was launched last week. James Cleverly, UK’s Europe minister, said the initial figures will raise “very quickly.” In the meantime, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the British government is seeking to make the process faster.

The Prime Minister's comments came following France's comment on the British response to the refugee situation, referring to Britain’s actions as “completely unsuitable.”