Two Journalists Killed in Haiti

"The precariousness of traditional media is causing some inexperienced young journalists to enter gang-controlled zones in search of content for their platforms," IWM recalled.

On Sunday, journalists Tayson Latigue and Frantsen Charles were killed in Cite Soleil, a shantytown in Port-au-Prince where armed gangs burned their bodies.

"We strongly condemn this barbaric act, while directing our thoughts to the family of the victims and their colleagues," Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted.

At the time of the events, Latigue and Charles were part of a group of seven journalists who were doing a report with the parents of a murdered girl. The other five reporters managed to save their lives, according to the Online Media organization (CMEL).

Frantzsen was a student at the Administration and Communication Training Center (ISNAC) and worked for FS News. Latigue, who owned the online outlet Ti Jen Jounalis, died on the same date as his father, who was also shot dead on Sept. 11, 2005.



So far this year, five journalists have been killed while carrying out their work in Haiti, where the clash between gangs has already caused over 300 deaths and has led more than 3,000 people to flee from the violence in ​​Port-au-Prince.

"The precariousness of traditional Haitian media is causing some inexperienced young journalists to enter gang-controlled zones in search of content for their platforms on Facebook and YouTube. This allows them to achieve thousands of views and earn a few dollars," Impulse Web Medias reported.

The assassination a year ago of then President Jovenel Moïse aggravated the social, economic, political and violent crisis suffered by Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas.