Hitmen Assassinate Another Colombian Journalist

Colombia's Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ) denounced that the journalist from the independent media outlet "Voices from Cordoba" was murdered in the department of Cordoba on Sunday.

Journalist Rafael Moreno Garavito was attending his fast food business when a hitman approached him and shot him several times.

INDEPAZ recalled that he was president of the Community Action Board of the La Unión neighborhood and a former candidate for the Paz constituency in the south of Cordoba.

Due to his activities as a social leader, the Voices from Cordoba journalist was a beneficiary in the past of the personal security scheme provided by the National Protection Unit (UNP). Lately, however, he no longer enjoyed that benefit.

#Colombia����: The @CIDH will investigate the murder of journalist Jaime Garzón, killed in 1999. We welcome the opening of this new instance that allows the search for truth and justice, which is essential for journalists to work safely. #NoImpunity @FIP_AL https://t.co/YHWNgqzNUj — IFJ (@IFJGlobal) September 29, 2022

“We know that Moreno Garavito was carrying out several investigations into criminal and disciplinary complaints. We demand truth, justice, comprehensive reparation, and non-repetition guarantees,” human rights defenders said when denouncing his murder.

Colombian union organizations blamed former President Ivan Duque for what happened because his administration withdrew Moreno's personal protection scheme.

On Monday, social activists asked President Gustavo Petro to implement, as quickly as possible, effective measures to prevent the selective assassination of journalists.