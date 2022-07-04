Kremlin: West Is Bent on Continuing War in Ukraine

The Western nations, led by the United States, do not allow Ukrainians to talk about peace, negotiate it or even think about it,” Peskov noted in an interview published on Sunday by the Rossiya channel 1.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that the West is betting on prolonging the conflict in Ukraine, but he warned that negotiations on the basis of Russia's conditions will be resumed sooner or later.

Peskov referred to the potential reasons why German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron discontinued their calls to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and indicated this was another sign that sugests western leaders are not interested in achieving peace through dialogue and negotiations.

Sometimes they get swept along by the current, follow in the wake of the collective West to the detriment of their own interests, Peskov added.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman noted that he was confident that sooner rather than later, common sense will triumph.

We will have to sit down to negotiate again and Ukrainians will have to assimilate again all our conditions and accept them,” the Russian presidential spokesman concluded.