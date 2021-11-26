Kirchner Acquitted of Alleged Money Laundering in Argentina

According to the ruling released on Friday, Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner and her two children, Florencia and Máximo, were acquitted for the non-existence of a crime in a case investigating alleged money laundering.

The Federal Oral Court 5 resolved the measure that also reaches the other six defendants in the case.

The case, known as "Hotesur" and "Los Sauces," investigated the alleged overpricing in public works tenders carried out in the province of Santa Cruz and the alleged payment of bribes through false reservations in hotels owned by the Kirchner family.

The court considered that the case lacked grounds to be elevated to oral trial.

The decision can still be appealed before the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation.

Kirchner, 68, has been acquitted in several cases for alleged crimes that occurred during her two presidential terms (2007-2015), but she is still being prosecuted in a total of five.

The last of these decisions corresponded to her dismissal last October in the case where she was accused of covering up for those responsible for the bombing of the Jewish mutual AMIA in Buenos Aires in 1994, which killed 85 people and injured 300.

In that case, all the accused were also acquitted, including the late former Foreign Minister Héctor Timerman.

In 2019 Kirchner was elected vice-president on the ticket with President Alberto Fernández.