Argentina: Clarin Newspaper HQ Attacked with Molotov Cocktails

A group of hooded men threw Molotov cocktails at the headquarters of the Argentine newspaper Clarín early Monday morning. The newspaper called for the "urgent clarification and punishment" of those responsible, who were filmed by security cameras.

"We regret and condemn this serious incident, which at first sight appears as a violent expression of intolerance against a media outlet, and we expect its urgent clarification and punishment," said the Clarín group in a press release issued this morning.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on Monday night, minutes after 11:00 pm, when "a group of people attacked the newspaper's headquarters and Grupo Clarín at 1743 Piedras Street in the city of Buenos Aires."

"The assailants threw Molotov firebombs on one of the entrances of the building, which was then closed. No casualties or personal injuries were reported," they informed.

Grupo Clarín also stated that "the corresponding complaint was filed and the court involved is analyzing videos and carrying out other investigative tasks."

It also stated that "at least nine people" were involved in the attack.

The sequence was filmed and the investigation is in the hands of Federal Court No. 9, in charge of Judge Luis Rodríguez, who labeled the case as "public intimidation."

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, has repudiated the attack at Clarín's headquarters, while reminding that "violence always alters democratic coexistence" and that the government expects "that the facts will be clarified and the perpetrators identified from the investigation that is underway."

Argentina's Security Minister, Aníbal Fernández, has also condemned the attack in a message on his Twitter account, where he said he is confident that "the perpetrators will be identified and punished." This repudiation has been joined by political and social leaders.