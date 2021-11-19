Argentina To Claim The Malvinas Islands 40 Years After The War

In 1829, Argentina created the Malvinas Political and Military Command and appointed a governor of that territory. In 1833, however, the U.K. occupied the archipelago and evicted the Argentines.

On Friday, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez announced that his administration is designing an agenda of actions to reinforce Argentina’s claim to sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, which have remained under United Kingdom occupation since the 1982 war.

"The Malvinas were, are, and will be Argentine ... There is no doubt about the right that we have over those lands", he said and explained that the "Malvinas 40 Years Agenda" will include strategies for the dissemination and awareness of the claim of Argentina's sovereignty over the Malvina islands, South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands, and the surrounding maritime spaces.

This agenda will be focused on the reaffirmation of Argentine sovereignty, the call for the resumption of negotiations with the United Kingdom, the ratification of the Argentine commitment to peaceful means for the resolution of controversies, and a tribute to soldiers who fell in war and former combatants

"We are going to fight until the Malvinas Islands are ours again. It is not a President who is determined to do so. It is Argentina seeking to recover a territory that was stolen from us," Fernandez stressed, adding that his administration will continue to work diplomatically to "convince the world that the Malvinas are Argentine."

Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said his country will continue on the path to achieve a "peaceful solution" to the conflict, but without ceasing to assert its voice when denouncing the unjustified British military presence in the islands.

In 1829, Argentina created the Malvinas Political and Military Command and appointed Luis Vernet as governor of that territory. Then, in 1833, the United Kingdom occupied the archipelago and evicted the Argentine inhabitants and authorities. In 1965, however, the United Nations decided that Argentina and the U.K. should hold negotiations to seek a solution to the dispute.

In April 1982, Argentine troops landed on the islands to defend the sovereignty of their territory. Three months later, however, they surrendered to British forces. At the Malvinas war, 255 British, 3 islanders, and 649 Argentines died.