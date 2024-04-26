Kenyan Reaffirms Its Readiness to Send Troops to Haiti

Recently, the Kenyan government suspended the dispatch of its military troops until the establishment of the transitional authorities.

On Friday, the Government of Kenya confirmed its readiness to deploy troops in Haiti, following the inauguration of the Presidential Transitional Council in the Caribbean country.

Kenyan President William Ruto said his nation is ready and committed, in coordination with other African and Caribbean countries, to implement the security support infrastructure envisaged in the United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution.

Ruto also noted that the installation of the Presidential Council is a crucial step in Haiti's political transition and assured them of his support.

Recently, the Kenyan government suspended the dispatch of its military troops until the establishment of the transitional authorities.

#HaitiNeedsAfrica: Kenya has actively participated in several international peacekeeping missions, including those in Liberia, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, and Namibia.



Through these experiences, the Kenyan police have likely learned valuable lessons that can be applied to the Haiti… pic.twitter.com/IOyT1No28r — Lawrence Kitema (@lawrencekitema) April 26, 2024

"Police cannot be deployed on the streets of Port-au-Prince without an administration," Kenyan Foreign Ministry chief spokesman Salim Swaleh stressed at the time, quoted by Le Nouvelliste newspaper.

There have also been concerns about the funding of the mission, and of the $300 million pledged by the United States, for the trust fund set up by the UN.