Kenyan Military Leader Dies in Helicopter Crash

Ogolla travelled from Nairobi on Kenay Force Huey helicopter to visit troops deployed as part of an operation against bandits operating in the accident area.

he Chief of Staff of the Kenyan Armed Forces, General Francis Omondi Ogolla, and nine other soldiers died this Thursday when the Air Force helicopter in which they were traveling crashed in the west of the country, confirmed Kenyan President William Ruto.

"Today at 2:20 p.m. (11:20 GMT), our nation suffered a tragic plane crash in Elgeyo Marakwet. I am deeply saddened to announce the death of General Francis Omondi Ogolla, Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces," Ruto said in a message to the country.

General Francis Omondi Ogolla, was Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces since April 2023. Aged 62, he was traveling with 11 other soldiers, of whom only two survived.

The helicopter came down in Kenya's Rift Valley, in Elgeyo Marakwet county in the west of the country, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northwest of the capital Nairobi. The chopper burst into flames according to local media.

Ruto said that "this is a moment of great sadness for me, as Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces, the Kenya Defense Forces fraternity and the nation at large. Our country has lost one of its bravest generals," the Kenyan president said conveying his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

President Ruto also indicated that the Air Force has sent an aerial investigation team to establish the cause of the accident and that the nation will observe a three-day period of mourning starting this Friday.

During this time of national mourning, the Kenyan flag will fly at half-mast throughout the country and at Kenyan embassies abroad.

Ten other soldiers were killed in June 2021 and thirteen were injured when a Kenyan Air Force helicopter crashed in an area about seventy kilometers from Nairobi during a training exercise.



