Kenya and Iran Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi received a red carpet welcome from Kenyan counterpart William Ruto on Wednesday as he began a three-country tour of Africa that Tehran has touted as a "new beginning" in relations with the continent.

Raisi's trip to Africa, which will also take him to Uganda and Zimbabwe, is the first by an Iranian president in more than a decade and represents a bid to diversify economic ties in the face of crippling U.S. sanctions.

Iran and Kenya signed five memoranda of understanding that focus on "cooperation in information, communication, and technology, fisheries, animal health, livestock products, and investment promotion," Ruto told the press.

According to the president of Kenya, “Iran also plans to set up a motor vehicle assembly plant in Mombasa County.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed, during the joint press conference with his Kenyan counterpart, that Iran and Kenya have great capabilities for cooperation. He revealed that "Tehran will soon host the President of Kenya."

He also pointed out that "Africa has enormous natural and mineral capabilities and resources, just as Iran has many capabilities, and this helps in the development of the two countries."

He added, "Iran and Kenya have many capabilities for cooperation," noting that "the two countries have plans to increase economic development 10 times."

He said that Iran was able to withstand sanctions and threats thanks to the Islamic Revolution and the directives of its leader and to make progress in various scientific, technological, and economic fields.

Raisi explained that Tehran has expertise in the fields of petrochemicals, agriculture, science, and technology, and the field of medicine and medical equipment is one of the important areas of cooperation between Iran and Kenya. The president of Iran said that his country can also have good cooperation with Kenya in the field of fisheries.

Raisi also indicated that cooperation with Kenya will not be limited to one country because Kenya has relations with East African countries, and this matter will provide the basis for cooperation with other countries in this continent.

The president of Iran highlighted that his visit to Kenya will provide a good market for Iranian products in Kenya and East African countries, pointing to the common position of the two countries in the fight against drugs, which could lead to cooperation in this field.

In turn, the President of Kenya, William Samui Ruto, stressed that Kenya's doors are open to Iranian investors and businessmen, expressing his confidence that projects between the two countries will continue.

The Kenyan president described Raisi's visit to Nairobi as "very fruitful" and said it strengthened the bonds of friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

Raisi's trip to Kenya, East Africa's economic powerhouse, will provide the two countries with an "opportunity to review and re-energise their bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries," Kenya's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.