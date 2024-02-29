Kenya and Ethiopia to Enhance Bilateral Ties

Both leaders, Ruto and Abiy, pledged to step up efforts geared towards maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region and the continent.

On Wednesday, Kenya and Ethiopia signed seven memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The MoUs, which were inked in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, after bilateral talks between President William Ruto of Kenya and visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, include cooperation in cultural development, tourism and wildlife, the blue economy, correctional services, petroleum, and energy development, and capacity building in the public service.

In a joint communiqué, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in other sectors, including agriculture, fisheries, transport, ICT, health, and forestry in efforts to meet national aspirations for socioeconomic growth and also actualize the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Ruto said the two nations are keen on strengthening partnerships that will boost their quest for rapid economic transformation and shared prosperity.

"I believe that we are now ready to take the next step in making the Kenya-Ethiopia partnership a beacon of transformative possibility and a force for good in our region and our continent," he said in a statement issued by the presidency.

The visit has ultimately strengthened the bilateral ties between Ethiopia and Kenya.

The two leaders also committed to the revitalization of the Special Status Agreement aimed to bolster economic ties and streamline business operations through reciprocal measures while safeguarding the sovereignty and dignity of each country. They committed to leveraging the cordial relations between the two nations to enhance trade and investment.

They stressed the importance of ongoing consultations to expedite reforms of the United Nations and other multilateral organizations. "These reforms aim to enhance representation, democracy, accountability, effectiveness, and responsiveness to global realities, challenges and opportunities," Ruto said.

Abiy, who began his three-day state visit to Kenya Tuesday, said the strong relations between the two countries will be pivotal in expediting the realization of ambitious economic plans for both nations. He praised Kenya's efforts in sustaining and realizing peace and security to foster economic growth, and pointed out that the region's economic prosperity is intimately tied to its security and stability.