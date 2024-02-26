Cuba Thanks Kenya for Helping Search for Kidnapped Doctors

The abduction of the two doctors occurred on the night of 15 February 2019 during a US attack in the Jibib region of Somalia.

The Cuban government thanks Kenya for providing information on the possible death of Assel Herrera Correa and Landy Rodríguez Hernández, doctors kidnapped in Somalia in 2019.

The talks between Esteban Lazo, Cuban special envoy for the presidency to the African nation and Kenyan President William Ruto, made the unofficial news known to the Cuban government.

In an official statement the Foreign Minister said: "Comrade Lazo noted the spirit of cooperation of the Kenyan Government and thanked them for their understanding of this sensitive and painful matter."

The Ministry also states that the information is processed by the relevant organizations responsible for searching for the abductees. Meanwhile the governments of several African countries are helping Cuba in a situation.

Al-Shabaab confirms the deaths of Cuban doctors Assel Herrera & Landy Rodriguez, kidnapped in 2019 by the militant group in Kenya. Al-Shabaab, via Telegram, alleged the duo were killed in US drone strike in Jilib town, Lower Juba region, Somalia

The Cuban government contacted the Somali authorities on February 18 to find Cuban doctors or learn more about their whereabouts.

Al-Shabab, a terrorist organization perpetrated the abduction. The group is led by Ahmad Diriye and belongs to the most active extremist groups in Africa.