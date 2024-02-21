Kenya to Promote Gender-Inclusive Diplomacy

The forum also honored 17 Kenyan women whose pioneering initiatives are advancing sustainable development goals and transforming the livelihoods of local communities.

On Tuesday, the Kenyan government is committed to gender-inclusive multilateralism amid a quest to foster peace, security, and action on the climate crisis, a senior official told a forum in the national capital of Nairobi.

Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya's prime cabinet secretary who is also the cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs, said achieving gender parity in diplomatic engagements will strengthen Kenya's role in addressing regional conflicts, violent extremism, poverty, and marginalization.

"We are pursuing diplomacy that is gender inclusive to ensure that the inherent talent and skills of women are harnessed to tackle growing challenges, including climate change, regional conflicts, and geopolitical polarization," Mudavadi said.

Convened by the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the United Nations Offices at Geneva and Nairobi, the half-day forum on "Women and Diplomacy" brought together senior policymakers, diplomats, scholars, and students.

It was a pleasure to host Tatiana Valovaya, Director General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, for a meeting this evening.



We had a fruitful discussion about Kenya's significant role in empowering women and their involvement in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals… pic.twitter.com/Mdfwc54fh1 — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) February 20, 2024

The forum also honored 17 Kenyan women whose pioneering initiatives are advancing sustainable development goals and transforming the livelihoods of local communities.

Mudavadi noted that women bring a set of soft skills, including emotional intelligence, empathy, communication, and tenacity, that can be harnessed to promote regional peace and stability.

He added that reshaping multilateralism and ensuring it is more gender inclusive will be key to creating a just, inclusive, and resilient society amid shifting geopolitics and a global economic slowdown.

Tatiana Valovaya, the director-general of the UN Office at Geneva, said Kenya's diplomatic clout will be revitalized upon the inclusion of women in negotiations for treaties on peace, climate action, and improved governance.

Valovaya added that women diplomats are better positioned to advocate for policies and legislation that promote disarmament, a fairer financial system, and climate justice.

Zainab Hawa Bangura, the director-general of the UN Office at Nairobi, said the shift toward a more gender-inclusive multilateral system has gained traction amid recognition that women play a critical role in stabilizing nations and promoting shared prosperity.

Bangura noted that as a regional diplomatic powerhouse, Kenya should implement gender-inclusive policies to ensure that women are at the forefront of conflict resolution.

Anna Mutavati, the UN Women country representative for Kenya, called for female-driven diplomatic processes to help end practices that violate the rights of the girl child, including early and forced marriage.