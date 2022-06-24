'Keep Fighting for a New Era of Prosperity': President Maduro

Simon Bolivar conceived the South American integration as a strategy of liberation, the Venezuelan President explained at a ceremony to remember the Carabobo Battle.

On Friday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro called on his compatriots to continue fighting for the consolidation of a new era of prosperity for their country.

“Simon Bolivar knew that if the consolidation of the military, political, and geopolitical victory in South America was not achieved, the Spanish imperialist army would not have been completely expelled from our lands, and a counteroffensive would occur sooner rather than later,” the Venezuelan president said.

“That is why, from the beginning, Bolivar conceived a strategy of continental liberation: the integration and independence of South America,” Maduro explained at a ceremony to remember the 201 years of the Carabobo Battle and celebrate the Day of the Bolivarian Army.

"A beautiful celebration of the victory in the Battle of Carabobo... My deep congratulations and a hug to each one of our soldiers, who are the direct heirs of the glories of Carabobo," he stressed

En Carabobo se encuentran todos los sueños y los caminos que forjaron nuestros Libertadores para darnos la libertad. Son más de 200 años de lucha por la soberanía de la Patria que seguimos defendiendo con amor y compromiso. ¡Viva Bolívar y nuestro Ejército Patriota! pic.twitter.com/BDKb8PP090 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 24, 2022

President Nicolas Maduro's tweet reads, "In Carabobo are all the dreams and paths that our Liberators forged to give us freedom. There are over 200 years of struggles for the sovereignty of the Homeland, which we continue to defend with love and commitment. Long live Bolivar and our Patriot Army!

"The great liberation campaigns are at the deep base of our roots and identity, with which we present ourselves to the world," the Bolivarian leader added.

The Venezuelan head of state also recalled that Simon Bolivar conceived Latin America as one "Great Homeland" united by solidarity, equality, and justice. That was his legacy.

“That is the Bolivarian vision. And that is why we now assume ourselves fully and absolutely as militants in Bolivar's cause. That is why we proudly say we are the Bolivarians of the 21st century,” Maduro stated.

