A New World Order Is Emerging: President Maduro

During an interview with the Al Mayadeen network on Monday, the president of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro expressed that he is moving towards a new world and the construction of a new humanity is being forged.

“We have chosen to be at the forefront of building a new world and a new humanity. We chose to articulate them with all the forces that in Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean believe in that path,” he said.

In addition to emerging as multicentric, the new world order under construction will facilitate the formation of "a planet without hegemonic empires" where all countries will respect each other as equals.

“A world where cooperation, solidarity, and shared responsibility prevail,” the Venezuelan President said, adding that “the consensus of the 21st century is taking shape around the priority of law, peace, and respect for human beings.”

“The hegemony of empires is declining as a result of the emergence of new countries and regions,” Maduro said, referring to the new geopolitical formations that are in sight.

While this is happening, however, the hegemonic empire continues to use hate and fear to generate irrational behavior and justify violence.

“During the 23 years of our revolution, we have been victims of hate. Although the Empire has sown hatred and fear, it has failed because the peoples of the world have a more critical conscience in the face of war.”

The U.S. hostile policy towards Venezuela "has sown love for the country, history and family through the conscience of the people... We are a people of warriors and we want peace," the Bolivarian leader stressed.

The Venezuelan President also recalled the role that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) are playing in the stabilization of international energy prices. Achieving this objective is important due to the prolongation of the Ukrainian conflict, whose "escalation we do not know where it may take us."

“From an economic point of view, the Ukrainian conflict is already a world war. It is a war against Russia carried out through over 1,000 sanctions. As a result, food, and energy prices have risen. The only thing the European elites can observe is their desire for revenge against Russia,” Maduro explained.

At the end of the interview with Al Mayadeen network, the Latin American leader emphasized the solidarity of his people towards the Palestinian cause.

“As Bolivarians, revolutionaries, and warriors, we wish peace for the peoples of Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Palestine... We demand respect for their right to exist. All our solidarity and recognition of the historical rights of Palestine over its territory," Maduro stressed.