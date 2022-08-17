Justice Reform, “The Basis for Peace” - Colombian President

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called attention to the need for justice system reform as a means to peace.

His comments were made at the Military Air Transport Command (Catam) in the capital, Bogotá, during the swearing-in ceremony of three members of his government, including Néstor Javier Osuna, who was appointed as the new Minister of Justice and Law; and Arturo Luis Luna, the new Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

"The reform to justice has as its central axis that there are more judges, that citizens can approach justice from the different areas of the Judiciary, which is the basis of peace," Petro said.

The President said that the country should have a prison policy that seeks to decriminalize certain behaviors and reduce overcrowding, a problem that recurrently affects Colombian prisons.

He also referred to the need for judicial independence. Petro said, "We transferred our central message which is to guarantee the independence of the Judiciary (...) and that implies more budget."

Presidente de #Colombia���� propone avanzar en reforma judicial



El presidente de Colombia, @petrogustavo, encomendó al nuevo ministro de Justicia del país, Néstor Iván Javier Osuna, avanzar con una reforma en el sector para beneficio de los ciudadanos. pic.twitter.com/VjEiyzHJEW — Pensando Américas (@PensarAmericas) August 18, 2022

Gustavo Petro entrusted the country's new Minister of Justice, Néstor Iván Javier Osuna, to advance reform in the sector for the benefit of citizens.



Néstor Osuna, sworn in as Minister of Justice and Law, conveyed on occasion his commitment to the people of Colombia to improve the judicial system.

He said that bringing justice closer to citizens is the primary commitment. The minister said that the aim is to ensure a quick response from the State, a response that solves problems up close.