Judge Suspends Money Laundering Case Against Cristina Fernandez

After 10 years of investigations, Judge Casanello determined that there was no evidence against the leftist politician.

On Monday, Judge Sebastian Casanello decided to dismiss Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner in the case called "The money route K" for alleged money laundering.

On May 24, prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan closed an investigation that lasted seven years after determining that there was no evidence to prove a link between Fernandez-Kirchner and businessman Lazaro Baez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for this crime.

"Without an accusation, there is no possible criminal proceeding," judge Casanello affirmed in his ruling, where he also specified that the formation of this summary "does not affect the good name and honor that he would have enjoyed."

The Judge stated that the absence of an accusation limits his jurisdiction, for which reason he cannot go beyond the claim required by the accusation or "replace the punitive mission of the State”.

Cristina Fernandez has just survived an assassination attempt. She is one of many left leaders in Latin America who are targets of violence and lawfare by the far-right & their imperialist allies.

Solidarity with comrade Cristina & the Argentinian people!



In May, former President Fernandez-Kircher's lawyer Carlos Alberto Beraldi stated that judges were not impartial and prosecutors did not act objectively.

Casanello's decision, however, closes one of the legal proceedings against her. The Argentine left denounces that accusations against Cristina seek to remove her from political activity.

In December 2022, Fernandez-Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office for alleged fraud against the State during her administration (2007-2015). This ruling was appealed and the Argentine Supreme Court must resolve it in a period not yet specified.