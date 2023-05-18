Cristina Fernández: Why She Will Not Be a Candidate

The former President reiterated that she will not be a presidential candidate, but said that she will participate in the campaign: "The important thing is to enter the runoff".

The Vice-President of the Nation, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, spoke on C5N in the program Duro de Domar, where she explained the reasons why she will not be a presidential candidate in this year's elections. "A precautionary measure is enough to suspend me", she said.

In her speech, she affirmed that she is not in a position to run. "I am on probation, technically", she stressed in relation to the possibility that the Supreme Court may decide to suspend her candidacy, as they did with the nominations of Sergio Uñac in San Juan and Juan Manzur in Tucumán.

Although some days ago she insisted again that she will not be a candidate, when asked about the reaction of the militancy and the requests for her to finally be a candidate, she stated again: "I believe that there is text compression in the people. There is love, affection and shared faith. But text comprehension is an attribute of the majority. It seems to me that what I said the other day is very clear, which is no more than what I said on December 6. The word of someone who was twice president has to be worth".

"I am not going to weaken Peronism in the middle of an election", she said before the proposal of a certain sector of Peronism that she should evaluate a candidacy knowing the possibility of being banned.

The Tweet reads, "IMF Agreement. Second part. In this second part, which could be titled "Chronology of the manganeta", it is detailed how Macri's officials exchanged roles and functions to commit this swindle to all the Argentine people." In her message, the Vice-President strongly questioned the Justice of the recent suspension of the elections in the provinces of Tucumán and San Juan, where Peronism was the favorite.

Fernández de Kirchner remarked that the decision of the highest court, for which an impeachment trial has been requested, was adopted "only 72 hours before the beginning of the electoral ban and with a clear political objective: to harm Peronism and cover up its own crimes".

"I am not going to enter into the perverse game that they impose on us with a democratic facade so that those same judges, perched today in the Court, issue a ruling disqualifying me or directly removing me from any candidacy I may hold, to leave Peronism in absolute fragility and weakness in the face of the electoral contest. Recent events have proved me right", he said.

He also criticized the International Monetary Fund (IMF), considering that the organization "intervenes, takes the helm of the Argentine economy, imposes its economic program and triggers again the uncontrolled inflationary process" in the country.