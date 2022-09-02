UN Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Argentina's VP

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Friday the assassination attempt against Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández and said he was "shocked" by the event.

For its part, the Argentina UN office issued a statement this Friday that it adheres to Guterres' remarks.

"From UN Argentina, we adhere to the statements of Secretary-General António Guterres expressed moments ago by his spokesperson Eri Kaneko at a press conference on the assassination attempt on Cristina Fernández," the agency published on its social networks.

It also condemned "firmly all types of violence" and invited "a deep and peaceful reflection in the face of this very serious act."

On Thursday night, a 35-year-old Brazilian man named Fernando Sabag Montiel fired two shots in the face of Vice-President Cristina Fernández as she returned home and was being received by hundreds of activists who have been holding a vigil for days in the Recoleta neighborhood of the capital.

The gun, which contained five bullets in the magazine, was not fired.

The same militants arrested the man after the attempt, and the police found 100 9-millimeter caliber bullets in a search ordered at his house in the San Martin district (Buenos Aires province, east).