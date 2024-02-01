Egypt Asks for Specific Timetable to Create a Palestinian State

Foreign Minister Shukri warned of "the disastrous consequences" that could result from the extension of the ongoing conflict.

On Thursday, Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shukri urged to create an independent Palestinian state as a necessary step toward a sustainable peace process.

Shukri made this call during a phone conversation with David Lammy, the foreign affairs spokesperson for the British Labour Party. They discussed the importance of finding an appropriate political horizon to resolve the current crisis from its roots.

"It is necessary to launch a serious peace process with a specific timetable aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian state on the basis of the two states and in order to achieve coexistence and stability," the Egyptian diplomat said.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Islamist group Hamas, led by its political spokesperson Ismail Haniyeh, is in Cairo. They will discuss a proposed agreement with Israel for a 40-day truce and the release of hostages in exchange for the phased release of Palestinian prisoners.

UN: Israeli war renders Gaza ‘uninhabitable;’ restoration will take ‘decades’https://t.co/s5oB964WFe — Press TV (@PressTV) February 1, 2024

Shukri emphasized that Egypt is conducting "political and diplomatic contacts seeking to implement a truce and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza," in addition to increasing the entry of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

The Egyptian diplomat and Lammy also addressed tensions in the Red Sea, where the U.S. and the United Kingdom have bombed Houthi positions in retaliation for attacks on ships.

Besides expressing concern about the impact on maritime traffic of U.S.-UK military operations, Shukri warned of "the disastrous consequences" that could result from the extension of the conflict in the region.